While the Great American Outdoors Act provides $9.5 billion to fix and repair our aged national park infrastructure — and we fervently hope that Independence National Historical Park is near the top of the list — the National Park Service recently estimated its deferred maintenance at $12 billion. Our public lands are already underresourced and overused. If travel restrictions and the threat of contagion curb far-flung travel, we can expect even more people trying to enjoy America’s parks. That extra burden may mean this $9.5 billion may not stretch far enough.