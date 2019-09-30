The judiciary committee, for example, did not advance any “red flag” bill -- legislation intended to allow the court to temporarily disarm people who are at risk to themselves or others -- that have a wide range of support from Gov. Tom Wolf, Montgomery County Republican Rep. Todd Stephens as well as advocacy groups such as CeaseFirePA and Moms Demand Action. Instead they advanced a bill that would require people who have been involuntarily committed due to a mental health crisis -- who are, according to research, not of high risk to hurt others -- to relinquish their firearms more quickly.