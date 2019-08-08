Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says that other cities that contained similar outbreaks did so through a vaccination campaign. But the city isn’t equipped to provide all the necessary vaccines; the $40 per-dose cost could quickly add up. Farley hopes that the emergency declaration will compel health-care providers to offer vaccines to anyone who is at risk — people experiencing homeless, people who use drugs, men who have sex with men, and people with liver disease. For example, the emergency departments around the city could offer the vaccine for every person treated for an overdose. Providers would likely be reimbursed by the insurance companies.