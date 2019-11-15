As demolition crews lop off part of the unprotected Jewelers Row to make way for yet another generic Center City condo tower, the Overbrook Farms designation is most welcome in a city that many believe has too few protected historic districts. It also makes Mayor Jim Kenney’s Historic Preservation Task Force report, unveiled last April after two years of work, very timely. While lacking some specifics wish-listed by preservationists, the report’s recommendations generally seem informed by the sort of community protests that long blocked the Overbrook Farms designation — particularly, the potential burden on property owners unable to afford, say, historically accurate replica replacement windows.