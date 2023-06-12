Government must show it can act fast to repair I-95 collapse | Editorial

Add the I-95 bridge collapse to the string of disasters that have shaken the region, coming just days after smoke from Canadian wildfires made for unsafe air quality and the chemical spill in March that prompted a warning that sent residents scrambling for bottled water.

On Sunday, a tanker truck carrying gasoline burst into flames beneath an elevated section of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia. The fire melted the steel girders supporting the roadway, prompting four northbound lanes to fall onto Cottman Avenue and forcing the interstate to close in both directions between Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue.

The accident caused traffic jams and delays that could continue all summer. Gov. Josh Shapiro said it was likely to take “some number of months” to fully repair the collapsed structure. He added that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials are exploring temporary solutions to reconnect I-95 within a few weeks.

» READ MORE: The I-95 bridge was not designed to withstand fire. Few bridges are.

Investigators determined the southbound bridge will need to be demolished. Crews plan to begin work on that today and work round the clock. That is a good start. This is a dire crisis that demands daily leadership and teamwork to ensure an expedited and safe rebuilding.

Indeed, other countries have shown it can be done. While every project is different, China replaced a section of a bridge overpass in 43 hours back in 2015. Last year, India built a 46-mile stretch of road in five days. Closer to home, a part of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed because of a fire in 2017. Crews completed the repairs in 44 days.

So, mountains can be moved — and quickly.

It was a welcome sign to see city, state and federal leaders working together after the collapse. Shapiro issued a disaster declaration for the ruined section of I-95 that will allow the state to access federal funds for repairs.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle spoke with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and representatives from the Biden administration and toured the accident scene with the head of the Federal Highway Administration. Boyle planned to explore legislative routes to ensure there is enough funding.

The Philadelphia-area representative struck the right tone when he said, “we’ve gotta get it fixed as soon as humanly possible.”

That’s exactly what residents who are often frustrated by the inability of government to act want to hear. That same sense of urgency is needed to see the repairs through quickly and safely.

» READ MORE: What commuters can do after the I-95 shutdown

I-95 is a major transportation artery for the region and the Northeast corridor. Around 160,000 vehicles travel the highway each day, making it one of the busiest roads in the commonwealth, according to Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania’s transportation secretary.

The highway closure disrupted many morning commutes. SEPTA added train cars to the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase regional rail lines to handle additional riders; the transit agency also allowed free parking at the Frankford Transportation Center, Fern Rock, Fox Chase and Torresdale.

This is an opportunity for SEPTA to win over customers by providing safe, clean, and friendly service. It is also a reminder of how a Roosevelt Boulevard subway could provide a better transportation solution for many residents in the Northeast.

For now, the focus must be on swiftly restoring I-95. This is an opportunity for the Biden, Shapiro, and Kenney administrations to show they can work together to get things done — pronto.