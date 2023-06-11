What commuters can do after the I-95 shutdown
PennDot has a recommended detour for getting around the I-95 collapse.
A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia, and I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads.
Drivers should plan for delays around the area and think about alternate routes. PennDot has a recommended detour for getting around the I-95 collapse, and the information is being put on message boards in the region and in states north and south of Philadelphia, spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.
Heading northbound
Take I-676 West to I-76 West
Take Exit 304B for U.S. 1/ Roosevelt Boulevard north
Go to Woodhaven Road/Route 63 exit and head east, which will take you to I-95 north of the collapse.
Heading southbound:
Take Exit I-95 onto state Route 63/Woodhaven to U.S. 1/Roosevelt Blvd. south
Get on I-76 East, to 676 East and then merge onto I-95 southbound