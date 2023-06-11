Skip to content
News
Link copied to clipboard

What commuters can do after the I-95 shutdown

PennDot has a recommended detour for getting around the I-95 collapse.

People look at the collapsed portion of I-95 near Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, June 11, 2023. A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia.
People look at the collapsed portion of I-95 near Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, June 11, 2023. A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia, and I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads.

Drivers should plan for delays around the area and think about alternate routes. PennDot has a recommended detour for getting around the I-95 collapse, and the information is being put on message boards in the region and in states north and south of Philadelphia, spokesperson Brad Rudolph said.

» READ MORE: Live coverage: I-95 shut down in Philadelphia after bridge collapse caused by truck fire

Heading northbound

  1. Take I-676 West to I-76 West

  2. Take Exit 304B for U.S. 1/ Roosevelt Boulevard north

  3. Go to Woodhaven Road/Route 63 exit and head east, which will take you to I-95 north of the collapse.

Heading southbound:

  1. Take Exit I-95 onto state Route 63/Woodhaven to U.S. 1/Roosevelt Blvd. south

  2. Get on I-76 East, to 676 East and then merge onto I-95 southbound

Published 