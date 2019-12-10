But while people living on the street are most visible in Center City, they also can be found in South and North Philly, as well as in Kensington and other neighborhoods; this citywide crisis is driven largely by a shortage of safe and affordable places for economically or otherwise vulnerable human beings to live. And simply linking some of these people with services, while important, can’t address the systemic poverty and unemployment-related forces that also drive homelessness in Philadelphia, the poorest big city in America.