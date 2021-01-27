In Philadelphia, lobbying and gift rules have improved in recent years, but they’re still maddeningly inconsistent and full of loopholes. For example, according to a 2016 executive order from Mayor Jim Kenney, administration officials are not allowed to accept any gifts from individuals or lobbyists seeking official action from the city. This clarified rules set forth in an earlier executive order from Mayor Nutter. The problem is, executive orders are subject to the whims of the executive — as Donald Trump saw last week — and the next mayor could decide to do away with Kenney’s rules. Second, the executive order doesn’t apply to the legislative branch, whose employees — i.e., City Council members and staffers — are subject only to the city’s looser ordinance, which permits gifts worth up to $99. For a business trying to behave ethically, the regulations are confusing and inscrutable.