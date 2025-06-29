When it comes to Iran’s nuclear program, ‘obliterated’ doesn’t mean what it used to | Editorial

A week after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of three of Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities, the fate of that nation’s nuclear program remains uncertain. But this much is clear: The bombing accomplished very little when it comes to lasting peace in the Middle East or beyond.

After Trump ordered the attack, he claimed Iran’s nuclear facilities were “totally obliterated.” But a preliminary U.S. intelligence report said Iran likely moved its stockpile of enriched uranium before the strike, and its nuclear program was set back by just a few months.

That set off Trump, who rushed to regain the narrative that the great and powerful Wizard of the Oval Office had launched a strike that was akin to the atomic bombs that ended World War II.

Trump administration lapdogs scrambled to support their dear leader. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on the initial intelligence findings. Not to be outdone, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth parroted Trump’s claim that Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated.”

Trump and Hegseth then trotted out an old chestnut: attack the media and threaten to arrest whoever leaked the intelligence report.

That’s rich since Hegseth shared previous classified war plans in a text chat on a commercial messaging app that included a journalist and family members — a security breach legal experts said would result in junior military personnel getting court-martialed.

Trump’s CIA chief pushed out a new assessment that said the strikes had “severely damaged” Iran’s nuclear program.

Armed with that information, Trump zigzagged while at a NATO summit last week, claiming the intelligence was “inconclusive,” that the damage was “severe,” before reverting back to his initial claim of “obliteration.”

Whether Iran’s nuclear program was set back months or years obscures Trump’s bigger failure: Bombing Iran solved nothing and may ultimately increase the danger.

It also exposed how Trump’s foreign policy agenda — like his vacillating tariffs — can change by the hour.

Before the bombing, Trump long called for ending America’s involvement in foreign wars. But as Israel’s attack on Iran received glowing coverage on Fox News, he became trigger-happy, the New York Times reported.

Trump dismissed his own experts’ congressional testimony that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, and said he would decide whether to attack within two weeks in order to allow for negotiations.

Within days, he ordered the strikes.

After Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire, Israel and Iran ramped up more attacks. Trump exploded, using a profanity to say both countries have been fighting for so long that “they don’t know” what they’re doing.

The same sentiment could certainly apply to Trump.

After all, Trump was led into the war by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been itching to bomb Iran for years.

Trump and Netanyahu make for a dangerous pair.

Netanyahu’s response to Hamas’ horrific terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, has been to kill and starve thousands of innocent women and children, leading to charges of war crimes and genocide.

Yet, Trump has made little effort to press for peace in Gaza beyond his madcap idea to build a resort amid the rubble. Instead, he called for Israel to drop the corruption charges against Netanyahu. If only pardons for cronies extended to Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, after an unserious campaign promise of peace in one day, Trump continues to enable Russia to commit war crimes in Ukraine.

Perversely, Trump’s lack of military support for Ukraine is preventing peace, while his bombing of Iran could inflame tensions.

Then again, Trump excels at mismanaging foreign affairs.

He handed Afghanistan to the Taliban at the end of his first term, which led to the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal. Trump’s undercutting of Ukraine and attacks on NATO emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018. That paved the way for Tehran to restart its nuclear enrichment program, which ultimately led to the recent bombing.

Nuclear proliferation experts warn that Iran may now be more motivated to obtain nuclear weapons to prevent future attacks.

Dmitry Medvedev, a top ally of Putin, said that “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

Trump’s reference to regime change may also strengthen Tehran’s resolve. Its aging and repressive supreme leader has already declared victory.

Likewise, Trump’s bombing of Iran has heightened concerns of possible terror attacks in the U.S.

Is the Trump administration — which has fired thousands of federal workers — prepared to protect the American people? (See Trump’s pandemic response for a not very encouraging answer.)

The FBI has scaled back domestic terrorism probes, while Homeland Security is focused on rounding up immigrants working at farms, car washes, roofing companies, and elsewhere.

As the MAGA base split over attacking Iran, Trump looked for a quick exit.

It remains to be seen if Trump bombed his way to peace.