Also this week, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart issued an alternative plan that recommended ways to cut spending without raising taxes. Those cuts involve more aggressively reducing overtime and forestalling wage increases, among other steps. As City Council reviews the budget, it will also no doubt offer its own version. Mayor Kenney should keep an open mind and consider all these options. Ultimately, the budget should not just be about surviving this crisis, but ensuring the city and its citizens have a chance to come out of it stronger and healthier.