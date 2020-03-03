Last week, reports from both the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) and the controller’s office released reports that raise red flags on some of the city’s spending trends. Two areas of particular concern: salaries and overtime. The city has hired more than 900 employees since Fiscal Year 2017. At the same time, overtime spending has increased, from $168 million in FY17 to $181 million in FY19. According to the controller’s report, the city spends about $8K per employee on overtime.