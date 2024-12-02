President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, following his conviction for tax evasion and illegally buying a gun undermines trust in the Oval Office at a perilous time for our democracy, and underscores the dangerous message that some are above the law.

Indeed, Biden’s actions will be used by Donald Trump and his supporters to further minimize the incoming president’s criminal conviction and multiple other charges, as well as any past and future pardons of family members and cronies.

Advertisement

While there is no equating Biden’s pardon and Trump’s abuses of power and constitutional misdeeds, the two wrongs do not make a right.

In June, Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted on three felony counts related to his purchase and possession of a gun while addicted to crack cocaine. At the time, the president said he would “abide by the jury decision,” adding, “I will not pardon him.”

In September, Biden pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal tax evasion for failure to pay $1.4 million in income tax from 2016 to 2019. The White House press secretary reiterated that the president would not pardon his son.

» READ MORE: The Trump Threat: The risk posed by a second Donald Trump presidency | Editorial Series

President Biden’s failure to follow through on his previous statements undercuts his moral authority and adds to the distrust in government. On various issues over the years, Biden frequently said, “I give you my word as a Biden.”

But in this instance, Biden broke his word.

The president’s rationale for pardoning his son is understandable. Republicans relentlessly pursued Hunter Biden for years to score political points. The GOP even launched a bogus impeachment inquiry that went nowhere but provided fodder for right-wing media outlets to falsely drone on about the so-called Biden crime family.

Trump’s repeated threats to prosecute political rivals — along with his reckless and unqualified nominees to oversee the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI — may have factored into President Biden’s decision.

In explaining the pardon, Biden said, “I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice.”

To be sure, Hunter Biden has had the burden and benefit of his family name. Many legal experts said he would not have been charged if he were not the president’s son. At the same time, his business career was fueled by being a Biden.

However, Biden never had any role in the government, and his crimes stem from battles with addiction.

That stands in stark contrast to the many abuses by Trump, who is a convicted felon and has spent his life dodging taxes, while his company was found to have committed financial fraud.

During his previous term, Trump issued many dubious pardons to a host of sleazy actors, including his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and longtime political adviser Roger Stone.

» READ MORE: After a decisive Trump win, Democrats must figure out what comes next — and it starts in Philadelphia | Editorial

There were also allegations that Trump’s now bankrupt, disbarred, and indicted attorney Rudy Giuliani was selling pardons for $2 million and that the two would split the proceeds.

Trump also pardoned his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering, and making illegal campaign donations.

During the investigation, Kushner paid a sex worker to seduce his brother-in-law and videotape the encounter. He sent the tape to his sister to intimidate her from becoming a witness.

Trump just nominated Kushner to be the ambassador to France.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who served as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term, received a $2 billion investment for his fledgling private equity firm from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince. Kushner’s firm has pocketed more than $100 million in fees without turning a profit.

Biden’s pardon of his son pales in comparison to Trump’s past abuses and looming jobbery. But it doesn’t make it right.