Throughout her trial and sentencing, she maintained that she was being singled out and punished not for this particular legal breach, but for ratting out the old boys’ network throughout her discovery and release of hundreds of scandalous pornographic emails that were being sent and received by state officials via state computer servers. She discovered those emails while reviewing the Jerry Sandusky investigation. Those porn-swapping officials included current and former staffers, as well as two state Supreme Court justices who subsequently left the bench.