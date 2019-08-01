Former Philadelphia Sheriff John Green was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling his office for more than $675,000 in benefits, ranging from a secret job for his wife to a renovated and price-reduced home in Mount Airy to hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions.
Green, 71, was the longest-serving sheriff in Philadelphia history, in office from 1988 to 2010. He oversaw an agency that transports prisoners to court, maintains courthouse security, and conducts sheriff’s sales of real estate foreclosed on for unpaid taxes or mortgages.
The office has long been criticized as scandal-ridden, dysfunctional, archaic, expensive, and unneeded — and it remains under federal investigation.
Green, a former Philadelphia Police officer, first won office as an outsider running without the support of the Democratic Party machine and promising to end the corruption seen under the last sheriff. To some, Green was a progressive, winning national attention for imposing a temporary moratorium on sheriff sales to help distressed homeowners.
But he quit office abruptly mid-term in 2010, amid audits alleging mismanagement, scathing media coverage about sweetheart contracts, and calls for abolishment of his agency.
Prosecutors, who brought a sweeping indictment against Green in 2015, said he essentially had sold the office to secret benefactor James R. Davis, who Green rewarded with $35 million in contracts to advertise and run the office’s foreclosed property sales, often with nothing in writing. In return, Davis plied the sheriff with bribes and illegal campaign contributions.
Green and Davis stood trial together last year. The jury convicted Davis of fraud and income tax offenses, but acquitted Green of three charges and deadlocked on two others. Green’s lawyer later said that the prosecutors, after talking with jurors in the trial, told him the 12-member panel would have convicted Green on the deadlocked counts except for one holdout.
This April, in a surprise development just days before his retrial on the deadlocked charges, Green pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and extortion.
Davis is now serving a 10-year sentence.
Prosecutors and the defense agreed during the April 2018 trial that Green permitted Davis to run the advertising and sales of the court-ordered property foreclosures, awarding him $35 million in exclusive contracts, often with nothing in writing. In return, Davis plied the sheriff with bribes and illegal campaign contributions.
Among such payments, Davis poured $210,000 into Green’s last campaign, paying for ads and “street money” to workers on Election Day — far exceeding the limits in city law that capped donors to a $2,500 contribution per election.
Prosecutors said that Davis also hired Green’s wife and paid her $89,000 over six years, money to the sheriff’s household that Green never disclosed to the public on required forms.
The businessman bought and renovated a Philadelphia home for Green, selling to him at a $39,000 loss. He also gave the sheriff a $258,000 no-interest loan to close on a retirement home near Orlando. Although prosecutors say Green failed to repay Davis for various loans, Green repaid this one after receiving a $386,000 payment from the city’s DROP retirement program.
Taxpayers paid Green a $118,000 salary in his final year in office.
Green pleaded to a count of conspiracy to commit honest-services wire fraud and extortion under color of official right. Before Thursday’s sentencing, prosecutors had recommended a five-year term for Green, the maximum possible for those crimes.
After Green stepped down abruptly, he was succeeded in the next election by Democrat Jewel Williams, whose tenure has been clouded by three sexual-harassment lawsuits. Two were settled for a total of $157,500 last year and Williams continues to fight the third in court.
Federal prosecutors have continued to probe the office in a multiyear investigation that so far has netted four convictions in schemes in which businessmen paid bribes for help obtaining properties at sheriff’s sales.
Williams also kept up a practice begun by Green under which the office has spent millions of dollars buying ads for sheriff’s sales in community newspapers, far more than legally required. Some of the newspapers were obscure, and some were owned by people with ties to the Democratic Party. Advocates for people losing their homes to foreclosure complained that the high ad costs wasted funds that would otherwise go to the distressed sellers.
Williams was defeated for renomination by former Philadelphia police officer Rochelle Bilal in the Democratic primary this year. No one sought the Republican nomination in the primary, and her election in the fall seems assured.
“People were just tired of scandal after scandal in the Sheriff’s Office and many didn’t know what the Sheriff’s Office is,” Bilal has said.
Bilal retired from the Philadelphia Police in 2013 amid an investigation into a second job she held for a year as the public-safety director for a borough in Delaware County. Bilal said she kept the two jobs separate and was not double-dipping.
Like others among the so-called “row offices” — citywide elected positions that include the city commissioners overseeing elections and the Register of Wills’ slot — the sheriff’s position has long been criticized by watchdog groups as an anachronism.
Critics of the Sheriff’s Office, established in 1838, include the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, a financial-oversight agency; and the Committee of Seventy, government-watchdog group. Abolishing it would require a citywide vote to change the Home Rule Charter.
In a report a decade ago, the Committee of Seventy said that row offices such as the Sheriff’s Office “should die.” Its persistence, the report found, reflected an “age-old tradition” kept alive “just for tradition’s sake.”