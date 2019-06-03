The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25 an hour, which is the federal minimum wage. Even as states around Pennsylvania have responded to the rising cost of living by raising the minimum wage (N.J. is on a path to $15 by 2024), the Republican-led General Assembly has consistently refused any increase. Further, state law preempts cities from imposing their own minimum wage (though Philadelphia has raised the wage for city workers and contractors). The opposition argues that increasing the minimum wage will lead to job losses and slower growth — a claim that evidence suggests is false or exaggerated.