A good example of what King is talking about is the fiasco that was Pennsylvania’s rental assistance program from the CARES Act funds. Instead of making it easy for money to get to pockets of people struggling to make rent, the Pennsylvania General Assembly imposed multiple restrictions, limits, caps, and requirements — all seemed more concerned with a hypothetical scenario of someone gaming the system than actually helping people. In the end, about $108 million out of $175 million for housing assistance went unused. In a tragic irony, the funds were then moved to close holes in the budget of the Department of Corrections. Money that could have helped Black renters in dire need is going to be used to pay for the incarceration of mostly Black people.