Dr. King’s call for racial harmony was also rooted in criticism of policies that benefit the greed of the rich, racist practices that produce inequity, and American involvement in wars. All of these barriers to justice are as alive today as they were when Dr. King was assassinated — and none of them will be taken down by volunteering alone. It took a lot of power and resources to generate racial inequality, and it will take an investment in a similar magnitude but the opposite direction to deliver on the promise of racial justice.