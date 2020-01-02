The city was right to bring the Wells Fargo suit. But it also needs to step up its efforts to prevent yet another form of wealth-draining: houses stolen with forged deeds and faked documents. In a series of stories over the last year, Inquirer reporter Craig McCoy has shone a light on the practice of forging and faking documents in order to steal properties from their rightful, often absentee owners. The robbers are brazen in their ability to lie and forge, and to exploit people especially in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. The practice is aided in part by city employees who are either overworked or don’t care, and lax policies that could be easily tightened. For example, there should be tougher reviews of documents where scammers try to pass their forgeries. The city could also do a better job of checking deeds with a databases of the dead, and require more stringent proof of identity. The practice of law enforcement declining to pursue individual cases of house theft should not be tolerated...every houses stolen is another generation losing its wealth.