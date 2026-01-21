Trump claims he ‘won’t use force’ to seize Greenland, but his takeover efforts may shatter NATO beyond repair | Editorial

As many as 85 million deaths were caused by World War II, including more than 400,000 U.S. service members. It was the largest and deadliest conflict in history, involving more than 70 countries.

Out of that horrific six-year battle, the United States, Canada, and 10 Western European nations forged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to deter Soviet aggression, prevent renewed German militarism, stop the spread of communism and ensure European security.

Advertisement

For more than 75 years, NATO — backed by U.S. presidents from both parties — has maintained peace and prosperity throughout the Western world.

But in a matter of months, Donald Trump has upended that order — bombing and threatening countries while using tariffs as an economic weapon. His latest effort to take over Greenland could shatter the NATO alliance altogether.

Trump’s idea defies reason, especially since Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark — a founding member of NATO and aloyal ally of the U.S.

Seizing Greenland without Congressional approval is also unconstitutional, violates international law, flouts United Nations Charter principles, and would breach NATO’s mutual defense clause.

Beyond that, it is reckless and could set off a perilous chain of events leading to more wars or economic disruptions. Some have urged Europe to fight back with a so-called “trade bazooka” that would essentially cut off economic ties with the U.S.

Trump dialed down the rhetoric on Wednesday, claiming the U.S. “won’t use force” to take Greenland, but insisted the territory was needed for national and international security. He also backed off his tariff threat against NATO allies, claiming a framework of a deal regarding Greenland.

But even if the latest made up crisis is averted, Trump has already burned bridges with some of America’s closest collaborators.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said there was a “rupture” in the world order. “The rules-based order is fading,” he told leaders at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Ed Davey, a member of parliament in the United Kingdom, called Trump “an international gangster” who was threatening to “trample over the sovereignty of an ally.”

» READ MORE: Trump’s assault on free and fair elections continues | Editorial

After Trump initially threatened to level more tariffs over opposition to American control of Greenland, financial markets tumbled and eight European countries issued a joint statement warning that trans-Atlantic relations face a “dangerous downward spiral.”

Trump’s threats to invade or buy Greenland add to his lawless, wrecking ball approach to both foreign and domestic affairs since his tumultuous return to the White House last year.

Trump continues to enable Russia’s unfathomable atrocities in Ukraine, while abandoning another ally. He has strongly supported Israel’s ghastly assault on Gaza and is now corruptly selling “peace seats” for $1 billion to pay for the rebuild. Both Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu are wanted on war crimes, but Trump stands by their side.

Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran as well as military strikes in Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

He approved illegal attacks on at least 35 alleged drug boats and the invasion of a sovereign country to arrest Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Trump made clear the military action was not about stopping the flow of drugs or spreading democracy, but rather all about gaining control of Venezuela’s oil.

For added bluster, Trump also threatened attacks on Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada.

At home, Trump continues to wage war in the streets, as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents kill and harass — including U.S. citizens and off-duty police officers — while deporting more than 230,000 people.

» READ MORE: Trump’s efforts to control the Federal Reserve put the U.S. economy in jeopardy | Editorial

He has also abused his power, upended the federal government, investigated political enemies, weakened higher education, slashed medical research, undermined the free press, attacked law firms, all while making America less affordable.

Any efforts to combat climate change, famine, healthcare costs, human rights violations, civil rights, voting rights, worker safety, public corruption or white-collar crime, and many other protections have essentially evaporated under Trump.

The daily chaos has served as a distraction from the unreleased Epstein files and Trump’s profiteering of at least $1.4 billion last year.

Through it all, Trump has acted like a petulant child, belittling the presidential office and tarnishing the global reputation of the United States.

On social media, Trump posted a manipulated photo of himself meeting with European leaders in the Oval Office with a map showing Greenland and Canada covered with a U.S. flag.

He also posted a fake photo of himself and two lackeys, JD Vance and Marco Rubio, planting a U.S. flag next to a sign that read: “Greenland — US Territory est. 2026.”

Trump shared a text exchange with Norway’s prime minister saying he no longer felt an obligation to think about peace since he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize.

As always, everything is about Trump. The Republicans in Congress — the only ones with the power to stop him at this point — remain mostly silent as the convict in the White House mocks allies and turns the U.S. into a pariah state.

Destroying NATO has long been Putin’s goal. Trump is doing the former KGB agent’s dirty work.

Meanwhile, as the GOP sleeps, everything the Greatest Generation fought and died for is being casually discarded.