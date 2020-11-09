In any case, the enabling legislation ought to expand well beyond this dispensary network by ensuring that small, locally owned businesses — not only chain operators and corporations — get a chance to serve this potentially lucrative market. Lawmakers also should provide resources to expedite the expungement of lifelong criminal records resulting from minor marijuana offenses, as is provided for in the criminal justice reforms Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last year. A streamlined, accessible, and affordable expungement process could remove a burden that decades of over-enforcement and sentencing disparities have inflicted largely on Black and brown communities.