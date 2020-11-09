New Jersey voters last week approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana by a margin of 2-to-1. Now comes the hard part: Crafting a regulatory framework for a new industry that will boost employment, economic development, and revenue — while also helping to heal some of the enduring wounds of the nation’s wrongheaded ‘war’ on drugs.
The N.J. Senate Judiciary Committee is set to take up a pair of bills Monday; one would decriminalize the use of illegal marijuana in advance of the launch of licensed recreational sales. Some advocates expect the state’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries may begin selling recreational weed as soon as the second half of 2021. Others point out the state should first make sure supplies continue to be sufficient for New Jersey’s 80,000 medical marijuana patients.
In any case, the enabling legislation ought to expand well beyond this dispensary network by ensuring that small, locally owned businesses — not only chain operators and corporations — get a chance to serve this potentially lucrative market. Lawmakers also should provide resources to expedite the expungement of lifelong criminal records resulting from minor marijuana offenses, as is provided for in the criminal justice reforms Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last year. A streamlined, accessible, and affordable expungement process could remove a burden that decades of over-enforcement and sentencing disparities have inflicted largely on Black and brown communities.
New Jersey’s progress, which followed a decade of partisan and intra-party maneuvering, also could energize Pennsylvania’s effort to legalize recreational weed. Despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s evolution from opponent to enthusiastic proponent, a 2019 statewide ‘listening tour’ by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and what polls suggest is substantial support among ordinary Pennsylvanians, the Republicans who control Harrisburg have been implacably opposed. The state’s catastrophic loss of sales tax and other revenue due to the pandemic could soften such opposition.
Recreational marijuana is no more a magical solution to budget ailments than it is for other “sins” like tobacco or gambling. But it would be wrong for Pennsylvania to ignore legalization’s social justice benefits, and foolish to forego a potential new revenue source. New Jersey’s move puts pressure on Pennsylvania — if nothing else, to undercut the competitive edge the Garden State will enjoy while pot in the Keystone State remains illegal.
The Murphy administration estimates $32.4 million in sales taxes plus $7.3 million from fees charged by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission together would yield $49.7 million in new revenue during the six months after the start of recreational adult-use cannabis sales. The state anticipates that additional revenue, possibly by imposition of an excise tax of as much as $42 per ounce on growers, will be forthcoming as well.
Nevertheless, Republicans in Harrisburg continue to insist legalization is a nonstarter. Leaders of the GOP majorities in the Pennsylvania House and Senate have dismissed as insignificant the estimated $200 million annually in additional revenue the state could realize from legal weed sales.
But what ought to be more important to legislators in Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey, is that legalization represents an opportunity to right a historic wrong. Squandering it would be not only wasteful but shameful.