Why we can’t make an endorsement in two key N.J. Republican primary races | Editorial

The New Jersey primary election on June 4 includes several key races that could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C., including the U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District.

Four Republicans are running for the Senate seat held by Bob Menendez, who is on trial for corruption, and four other GOP members are running for U.S. Rep. Andy Kim’s seat in the 3rd District.

This Editorial Board has long offered endorsements of candidates in primaries and general elections. The process includes meeting with candidates, conducting independent research, and deliberating among the board to determine the best candidate.

We view this exercise as an important public service to help voters make an informed decision. But it has become harder to complete the due diligence for Republican candidates in the Donald Trump era, mainly for two reasons.

First, many Republican candidates refuse to meet with the board. This is a fairly recent phenomenon that is part of a broader attempt by Trump, the far-right, and conservative media to delegitimize the mainstream media.

Trump has long railed against the press, calling it “the enemy of the people.” He labels stories he does not agree with as “fake news.” He calls reporters “lowlifes” and “scum.” Trump told CBS News correspondent Leslie Stahl that he tries to “discredit” reporters so no one will believe negative stories about him.

Many Republican officials have followed Trump’s lead, and refuse to engage with the press or meet with editorial boards while spreading disinformation. To be sure, journalists do not always get it right — though when we recognize an error, we make a correction. In addition, the fire hose of information coming from cable news pundits and social media makes it hard for many to discern facts from opinions.

This board — which is separate from The Inquirer newsroom — has long been more aligned with Democratic candidates on most issues. But the board has endorsed Republicans over Democrats in general elections, and we strive to choose the best candidates from both parties in primary elections, as we did in the recent race for Pennsylvania attorney general. That has become more difficult to do when GOP candidates refuse to meet or are too extreme to warrant serious consideration.

In the May 2022 primary, the board determined it could not in good faith endorse any of the Republican candidates running for governor in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the board has reached the same conclusion in the New Jersey Republican primary races for U.S. Senate and the 3rd Congressional District.

Four Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination for the congressional seat currently held by Kim. Two candidates did not respond to our request for a meeting with the board. One agreed to meet but abruptly canceled. Another couldn’t agree on the time. No meeting resulted in no endorsement.

In the Senate race, four candidates are on the GOP ballot: Curtis Bashaw, a hotelier from Cape May, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner, attorney Justin Murphy, and railroad worker Albert Harshaw.

Bashaw and Serrano Glassner did not meet with the board, making it difficult to assess their qualifications. Murphy and Harshaw at least showed up. But their responses to simple questions were deal-breakers.

Such as: Did Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election?

“No, I don’t accept the 2020 results,” Murphy said, before going off on a long tangent claiming senior law enforcement officials colluded with big tech companies to suppress the First Amendment rights of voters by removing them from social media to help Biden and damage Trump.

Harshaw offered a grudging acceptance of reality. “Right now, we have President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated. So, you know, there’s a winner legally.”

When asked if he would have voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Murphy said, “I heard the president very clearly admonish his supporters to peacefully and patriotically go to the Capitol to make their voice heard.”

When asked if presidents should have absolute immunity, Harshaw said he believed in limited immunity before adding, “I wish every single politician had to stand trial after their determined service in order to answer for everything.”

American democracy is in a dangerous place when candidates for public office traffic in conspiracies, refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, and want all politicians to stand trial. Sadly, Trump has normalized dangerous rhetoric and continues to flout the law and norms of elected office.

This board wants to engage with serious candidates, but will not participate in a charade. Voters should reject all extreme candidates, starting with Trump and his MAGA acolytes.