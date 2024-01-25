Nikki Haley should stay in the GOP presidential race | Editorial

Donald Trump may win the Republican presidential nomination, but it is too early for his coronation.

The people have barely spoken.

Trump received roughly 57,000 votes in the Iowa caucus and around 175,000 votes in the New Hampshire primary. For context, Cherelle L. Parker received about the same number of votes for mayor of Philadelphia last November as Trump did in the two states combined.

Trump beat Haley by just 35,000 votes in New Hampshire. Yet, he and Republican leaders want to bully her out of the race. Like a mob boss, Trump threatened to blackball anyone who donates to Haley.

Advertisement

To Haley’s credit, she is not quitting. Her strong showing underscores the GOP’s deep divide and Trump’s weakness in the November general election.

» READ MORE: Donald Trump is a clear and present danger | Editorial

Trump’s base remains loud and loyal. But they do not represent most of the country, let alone the many Republicans who refuse to vote for Trump. Indeed, winning two small states with monochromatic demographics does not make a presidential candidate. Not to mention both states are rural, yet the majority of Americans live in metropolitan regions.

It is fair to argue presidential elections take too long. Other countries limit the length of campaigns. In the United Kingdom, campaigns last five to six weeks, while Japan limits campaigns to 12 days.

While the less of Trump’s hate-filled rhetoric America has to endure the better, there are benefits to making candidates campaign from state to state. Voters get to meet candidates and size them up. In turn, candidates get to hear what issues everyday people care about.

Research shows people who have more time to think, make smarter decisions. Campaigns also give the media and opponents time to vet candidates. Consider how disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos’s pack of lies went unchecked before he was elected.

At the same time, strong contenders often wilt once they hit the campaign trail. Consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s implosion. Many GOP voters liked DeSantis until they saw him in the national spotlight.

Just a year ago the Union League jumped on the DeSantis bandwagon by giving him its highest award. That did not age well.

Of course, conventional campaign wisdom does not apply to Trump. By Election Day in 2016, voters knew who he was: a crass narcissistic swindler and a misogynistic draft dodger who is unfit for office. Yet, he still got elected.

Here we are eight years later. Despite one deadly insurrection, two impeachments, four criminal indictments, a sexual assault verdict, and being ranked one of the worst presidents ever, Trump is again the Republican front-runner.

Trump has blustered and strong-armed his way to the top of the GOP pack without mounting a traditional campaign. He refused to participate in debates and spent days off the campaign trail turning his court proceedings into a circus.

Trump’s campaign rallies consist of the same old unfounded 2020 election grievances, talk of revenge, boasts about banning abortion and attacks on migrants “poisoning the blood” of America. Any mention of issues revolve around law and order, drilling for oil and cultural flashpoints involving transgender sports and mask mandates.

While Trump remains a clear and present danger, his followers love the show. But the stark emptiness of Trump’s third campaign for president is one reason why Haley should stay in the race.

Her poll numbers are rising. The next primary is in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, where she was elected governor. While Haley has tiptoed around Trump’s deep flaws, she recently sharpened her attack by questioning his age and mental fitness.

» READ MORE: Donald Trump fails the test of accountability | Editorial

If Trump had the courage to debate Haley, she could poke more holes in his candidacy. But Trump can’t handle criticism, especially from a woman. That is another reason why Trump wants her out of the race.

But there are two more big reasons why Haley should not quit.

Trump faces two criminal trials scheduled to start this year, including one on March 4 for trying to subvert the 2020 election and another on May 20 for stealing classified documents and obstruction. While the trial dates may get moved, a conviction in either case could upend the race.

More pressing is the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court of whether Trump can even remain on the ballot because he engaged in an insurrection. If the court adheres to the Constitution’s original intent, it should rule that the 14th Amendment prohibits Trump from holding office.

Trump and MAGA Republicans will rage but legal scholars argue the high court should follow the Constitution it was sworn to uphold. Given Trump’s political and legal troubles, Haley should keep running in her five-inch heels.