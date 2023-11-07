Democrat Cherelle Parker will become Philadelphia’s first woman mayor

Philadelphia’s glass ceiling has been broken.

Democrat Cherelle Parker on Tuesday defeated Republican David Oh to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia. She will be the first woman to hold the office when her four-year term begins in January.

Parker, 51, recognized the historic nature of her campaign by thanking the women who blazed a trail for her in city politics: former Council President Anna Verna; former State Sen. Roxanne Jones; and former Councilmembers Augusta Clark, Joan Krajewski, and Marian Tasco.

”I’m only here today because those women decided I was worthy enough to sit at their feet and learn,” Parker said outside before voting at her polling place, the Masjidullah mosque in her native West Oak Lane. “So anyone who’s watching today, you need to know I don’t arrive here by myself. I didn’t pull myself up by my bootstraps. There was a community and a village of people who lifted me up.”

Advertisement

A former state representative and City Council majority leader, Parker coasted to victory in the general election with a compelling personal story, a tough-on-crime platform, and strong backing from the Democratic establishment and organized labor.

She will replace outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who was prevented by city law from running for a third consecutive term.

Parker has promised to crack down on crime, keep schools open year-round, aid small businesses, and make Philadelphia a “safer, cleaner, greener city.”

» READ MORE: Follow along here for live Election Day updates

It’s been two decades since a GOP nominee for mayor waged a competitive campaign and 76 years since a Republican has won.

Despite a history of winning votes across the political spectrum and in diverse communities, Oh failed to seriously threaten Parker in this year’s race. And she gave him little opportunity to break through.

Oh still expressed at least some level of confidence as he cast his ballot Tuesday at William C. Longstreth Elementary School in Kingsessing.

“People, they want a change,” Oh told reporters. “How many people are actually going to go vote for change? That I do not know.”

Parker only agreed to one debate — an 8 a.m. appearance on KYW Newsradio — and barely acknowledged Oh, also a former Council member, throughout the campaign.

While there was little interaction between the two candidates, Parker occasionally made headlines on the campaign trail this fall, including saying in a televised town hall that she hoped to involve the National Guard in an effort to clean up Kensington.

It was the latest sign that, despite the outgoing and incoming mayors being political allies, Parker is likely to move City Hall in a more conservative direction. Kenney’s progressive leanings, for instance, usually led him away from heavy-handed policing tactics.

That shift likely won’t be limited to public safety issues. On education, the Kenney era saw the teachers union wield considerable clout, and the expansion of charter schools was limited. Parker has said she wants more “quality seats,” regardless of whether they are in charter or public schools, giving early hope to conservative “school choice” advocates that her administration may be more friendly to their priorities.

Support from the building trades and a tough-on-crime approach

Parker’s victory was all but assured when she won the May Democratic primary, a crowded and contentious contest that ended up being the most expensive election in Philadelphia history. Parker was seen as more moderate than some of her top Democratic rivals, and her primary win was powered by Black voters and residents of low-income neighborhoods hardest hit by the city’s gun violence crisis.

Her win highlights the enduring influence of the building trades unions, which continue to dominate city politics despite the fall of their previous leader, John J. Dougherty.

“Johnny Doc,” as he is known, is currently standing trial on federal corruption charges for the second time in three years. He spent Election Day listening to the prosecution’s case against him in the federal courthouse on East Market Street, a Shakespearean twist for a figure whose presence presence towered over City Hall during the Kenney era.

Meanwhile, Dougherty’s replacement as head of the Building and Construction Trades Council, Ryan Boyer, is riding high. A longtime ally of Parker’s, Boyer provided her campaign with crucial support in the primary and orchestrated funding for a multimillion-dollar independent expenditure campaign that promoted Parker and attacked her opponents.

Parker’s victory also represents the culmination of decades of success by the Northwest Coalition, a Black political organization that started decades ago as a challenge to the white Democratic machine and eventually became a major pillar of the city’s political establishment.

The group has included members of Congress, the State House and Senate, and Council, and it has been key to the election of several mayors, including Kenney. But it has never had one of its own win the city’s top job until Parker, a protégé of Northwest luminaries Tasco and Clark.

Parker is the fourth consecutive former Council member to be elected mayor, a streak that began in 2000. Only one of Philadelphia’s seven mayors from 1952 to 1999 had served on Council.

From a high school oration contest to the mayor’s office

Parker grew up amid the crack epidemic and endured a difficult childhood. Her father was not present, her single mother died when she was 11, and her grandmother, who had been Parker’s primary caretaker, died when she was 16.

Her life changed when she won a citywide oration contest as a student at the Parkway Program High School in Center City. Parker’s gripping speech about overcoming the odds made newspaper headlines, and she delivered it at churches across the city and at Council, where she met Tasco and Clark.

Parker has credited her high school English teacher Jeanette Jimenez with changing her life by encouraging her to read Black women authors and by coaching her through the speech contest. Jimenez joined Parker as she cast her vote Tuesday morning.

Parker graduated from Lincoln University and later earned a master’s from the University of Pennsylvania. After college, she taught English at a public school in New Jersey for one year before getting hired to work in Tasco’s office. She rose up the ranks as a Council staffer before Tasco encouraged her to run for the State House.

Parker easily won a seat that was virtually controlled by the Northwest Coalition, served 10 years in Harrisburg, and became chair of the Philadelphia delegation.

In 2011, Parker was arrested in Germantown for driving under the influence. She fought the case in court but lost on appeal in 2015. She has apologized and said the ordeal caused her to become a better public servant.

At the time, Parker’s DUI appeared like it could sink her political career. It now looks merely like a low point that preceded a long winning streak. She won Tasco’s Council seat in 2015 when her mentor retired, and four years later was elected majority leader, the No. 2 leadership position.

She resigned from Council and announced her much-anticipated mayoral run in September 2022. Her campaign started slow and was overshadowed by other early frontrunners in the primary. But from the beginning, Parker’s campaign had the ingredients that would make it successful: her deep ties to labor and the party.

In addition to the building trades, she won a critical endorsement from Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union and garnered the support of scores of Democratic elected officials and ward leaders. Parker is herself the Democratic leader of the 50th Ward, which often boasts the highest voter turnout in the city.

Emphasizing ‘lived experience’ as a Black woman

She was the only Black candidate among the top contenders in the primary, and she dominated in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods. She has emphasized throughout the campaign that, in addition to her accomplishments in Harrisburg and City Hall, Parker’s “lived experience” as a Black woman from humble beginnings uniquely qualifies her for the job.

A political moderate, Parker unabashedly embraced a law-and-order program while also saying she would not tolerate police misconduct. After years of record-setting levels of shootings and homicides in Philadelphia, voters consistently said in polls that public safety is their top issue this year, and Parker’s message won the day.

Parker lives in Mount Airy and has an 11-year-old son. She co-parents with her ex-husband, Ben Mullins, an official with the operating engineers union, one of the building trades.

The transition from Kenney’s administration to Parker’s won’t just see a difference in political priorities. The current and future mayors also have vastly different leadership styles. Whereas Kenney is often dour and camera-shy, Parker is energetic and speaks with a booming voice. She dresses in bright, stylish clothes, and appears well-positioned to build a national profile from the mayor’s office.

Given her campaign platform and the city’s climate, Parker will undoubtedly be judged based on whether her administration sees a decrease in shootings and homicides.

For Robert Bibbs, who voted for Parker on Tuesday, the decision went beyond race, gender, or party affiliation. It was about “who has a proven record of helping the community.”

As a resident of Parker’s Council district, Bibbs, 64, said he has seen her in action and is confident she is the right person to bring down crime the right way.

”I think Cherelle is going to settle it, and help both police and community feel comfortable with each other,” Bibbs said. “She will get them to understand that maybe some people are not as good as they should be, but know they are still people first.”

Staff writers Michelle Myers and Ximena Conde contributed to this report.