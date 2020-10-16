Statewide, New Jersey’s ballot includes three public questions: Amending the state constitution to legalize recreational marijuana; offering peacetime veterans the same state tax break as combat veterans; and automatically postponing legislative redistricting when census data is delayed, as may occur due to the pandemic.
We support marijuana legalization and tax breaks for veterans. Vote YES on Questions 1 and 2. But changing the constitution to automatically delay redistricting every time census data is only slightly late is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Redistricting delays are advantageous to incumbents and dilute the influence of growing communities. New Jersey voters should vote NO on Question 3.