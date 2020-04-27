Last week, AARP state director Bill Johnston-Walsh wrote Gov. Tom Wolf a letter, asking for names of nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases to be made public. We agree: greater transparency and more information are better for public health and public trust, especially during this emergency. Health-care advocates in New Jersey and Pennsylvania report that frantic family members of nursing home residents — whom they can no longer visit — have been blowing up the phones trying to get information. Some of their loved ones have dementia and are no longer able to speak for themselves.