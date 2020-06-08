As the coronavirus exacts a grim toll among nursing home residents and employees in experts warn that any slowdown in the pandemic’s spread will not lessen the likelihood of a second wave of infections. Nursing homes and public health agencies were ill-prepared for a pathogen that has claimed 26,000 lives in these facilities nationwide. So the June 2 release of an analysis of New Jersey’s response to the outbreak in the state’s 370 nursing homes — with recommendations on preparing for a resurgence — is welcome. As are assurances by health officials in Harrisburg that preparations are underway as well in Pennsylvania.