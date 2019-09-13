On both those fronts, the news is grim. In 2004, 75.3% of Pennsylvania high school graduates were bound for some postsecondary education (71.8% of those college-bound). In 2017-18, that number dropped to 71.7% (69.5% of them college-bound). Obviously, college education is not the only marker for success, but it’s a credible and measurable barometer of progress. A quality education is not just a social imperative, but an economic one, and in income levels and growth, the state lags woefully. Since 2012, the U.S. has seen a 15% rise in incomes; Pennsylvania has only seen 6%. The state ranks a dismal 42nd in the country for income growth.