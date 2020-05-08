A plausible theory: The GOP is eager to roll back or hold off regulations because of the collapse in oil prices and other evidence of systemic distress in the fossil fuel industry, an industry championed by state lawmakers which enabled the aggressive expansion of oil and gas drilling in the state. The legislative efforts to freeze spending for a wide range of proven successes, such as the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, the Growing Greener Plus Grants, and six other funds, do echo a 2017 attempt by party members to help balance the state budget on the back of environment-related programs. But the latest scheme could impact everything from an outdoor economy based on hunting and fishing to the condition of the many parks that are already feeling the strain from increased visitations. It has drawn fire from an array of what would seem to be natural Republican constituencies, including grange groups and fishing and hunting enthusiasts.