New Jersey is among a handful of states where a parole board handles juveniles as well as adults; shifting this to an independent body less connected to the adult correctional system makes sense. So do a number of other provisions of the bill, which would set sentencing guidelines that make incarceration a last resort, limit fines and fees, automatically provide counsel, and limit the use of parole revocation, which currently can occur if an individual fails to adhere to technical conditions that are often impractical to fulfill. And the bill also eliminates a catch-22 by prohibiting what has long been the practice of imposing an additional period of residential placement on juveniles who don’t get parole, max out their sentences, and then are directed by the board to report to an adult halfway house -- essentially, to serve an additional period of incarceration.