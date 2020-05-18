The overdose crisis in Philadelphia is not relenting. According to data released last week by the city’s Department of Public Health, the number of overdose deaths in Philadelphia increased in 2019 by 3% compared with 2018 — for a total of 1,150 lives lost. The data suggest that for all the good work being done by the city and its partners, Philadelphia is still not doing enough. This is especially troubling since it’s less likely to improve while focus, attention, and resources are being diverted to dealing with the coronavirus crisis.