Overdose deaths in Philadelphia increased by 3% from 2018 to 2019, killing 1,150 Philadelphians in the worst big-city opioid crisis in the country.
Deaths had declined between the peak of Philadelphia’s crisis in 2017, when 1,217 people died of drug overdoses, and 2018, when 1,116 people fatally overdosed. But they ticked back up last year.
And though the death rate among the city’s white residents has declined for two years, black and Latino communities saw alarming increases in overdose death rates in 2019.
“The increase is very disappointing,” said Thomas Farley, the city’s health commissioner. “It shows us that the opioid crisis is still here and we are still losing many lives to this crisis.”
Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that has replaced most of the city’s heroin supply, is again behind most of the city’s deaths, he said. But deaths involving only opioids have dropped. Instead, 48% of deaths this year involved a combination of opioids and stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.
“We are making progress among people who use only opioids,” Farley said. “But that’s been more than surpassed by the rise in deaths in a different population: People who are using both fentanyl and cocaine, or fentanyl and methamphetamine. And that population is more likely to be African American and Hispanic.”
Though the crisis has largely been painted as affecting mostly whites, communities of color are increasingly dealing with high overdose rates. The death rate among whites declined by 22% in 2018, and by 3% in 2019. But the black overdose death rate dropped just 14% in 2018, and increased by 14% in 2019. And overdose death rates among Hispanics dropped by 9% in 2018, and spiked by 24% in 2019.
“Cocaine-related deaths have been more common in African American and Hispanics than whites, in the past,” Farley said. “What we’re seeing now is that fentanyl has gotten into that population.”
It’s unclear whether people are deliberately mixing fentanyl with stimulants, or unknowingly buying stimulants laced with the synthetic opioid, he said. It’s probably a combination of both, Farley said, but it’s unclear which trend is driving the most deaths.
Stimulant use has been on the rise for several years in Philadelphia, and mixing drugs is a statewide phenomenon.
“There definitely seems to be a disconnect between what people think they’re buying and what’s found in their toxicology if they die, or their drugs are tested. There are a lot of really dangerous cutting agents on the scene,” Kendra Viner, the health department’s opioid surveillance program manager, said in an interview last year about the rise in stimulant use in Philadelphia.
Farley said the city’s goals to stem the overdose crisis remain the same: get more people into treatment, especially medication-assisted treatment, and promote harm-reduction practices like needle exchanges and naloxone distribution for people who aren’t ready to stop using drugs.
“We have been addressing this mainly as an opioid problem,” he said. “We now need to address it more broadly. The fundamental principles don’t change. What differs is the nature of how we talk about it. Instead of only talking about opioids we’re going to have to talk about cocaine, and we have to talk about people who have been using cocaine for a long time, who are starting to add fentanyl to the mix."
That outreach has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, he said. “There’s outreach to people on the street, but it’s not at the level it was before. It’s much more difficult for us to get the message out.”
Farley said it’s too soon to tell whether overdoses have increased during the pandemic, but, anecdotally, he said the city believes fatal overdoses have not decreased since the city’s lockdown began in March.
“We have these two crises happening at the same time. We need to focus on both,” he said.