The program continued beyond the pilot but fizzled out when the city’s investment in it declined. By the time DA Krasner came into office in January 2018, there hadn’t been outreach to at-risk individuals. In September 2017, the director of social services for Focused Deterrence parted ways with the city because of criticism that the carrot side of the equation existed only on paper. As a part of the staff shake-up in the beginning of his administration, Krasner let go of the head of the Gun Violence Task Force, who was also the DA’s point person in the South Philly effort. That was the final nail in the coffin of the mostly dead Focused Deterrence.