Last June, Gym introduced a bill to create a reporting system of settlements that would be updated quarterly. The system would include information on each case individually — date, city agency or department, if there was a payment by the city and the amount, any nonmonetary relief, and descriptors to allow grouping of the case — and an aggregated report about the number of cases and payments made during the time period. According to Gym’s office, the goal of the legislation is twofold: make it easier for the public to find the information and help the city identify patterns of misbehavior.