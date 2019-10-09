Should the Philadelphia Free Library eliminate its fines and fees for overdue materials? The argument -most recently put forth by Councilwoman Cherelle Parker — is that fines are regressive and can not only be a burden to low income people, but discourage them from using the library. Parker was prompted to raise the issue after Chicago decided to drop their library fines in September; it’s the largest city to participate in a trend growing in libraries across the country. She is scheduling a hearing for next month to address the issue. This notion is not new to the Philadelphia Library, whose management has been discussing the possibility for a while, especially after eliminating its fines for children six years ago.