Cherelle Parker should debate David Oh | Editorial

Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker may be the overwhelming favorite to serve as Philadelphia’s next mayor, but even in a city where Republicans are outnumbered 7-1, it’s not a coronation. Parker, who would become the first Black woman to lead the city, still has an election to win. Until she does, she should treat the campaign seriously. That means debating David Oh, the Republican nominee.

Despite serving alongside Oh on City Council for the better part of a decade, Parker has yet to agree to debate her opponent. That’s disappointing. While a debate is unlikely to change the course of the election, it presents an opportunity for voters to understand and more fully evaluate the mayoral candidates and their policies.

After a primary which frequently saw eight or more contenders dividing two hours worth of speaking time, a debate with Oh would provide an extensive window into Parker’s vision for leading the city. There is still much to be considered, including her plans for year-round schooling and bringing back what she calls “constitutional stop-and-frisk.”

Since winning the May primary by a convincing margin, Parker has seldom been seen or heard. On primary night, she skipped her own victory party. Her inner circle told reporters conflicting stories about why. First, the culprit was dehydration. Then it was a dental emergency.

Earlier this month, there was another odd moment. The Parker team’s email attempts to dodge reporters became news after they were mistakenly forwarded to a reporter from a digital outlet. The subject? How to delay requests for interviews.

Parker’s team has cited the fact that the city can only have one mayor at a time as the reason for her lowered profile. It is certainly a choice in keeping with political etiquette not to step on Mayor Jim Kenney’s toes (no matter how checked out the rest of the man may be). However, Parker should extend that same kind of respect to her Republican opponent.

After all, like Parker, Oh resigned his City Council position to run for mayor, sacrificing a significant amount of income and influence. After three consecutive cycles where the city’s Republican Party failed to run a candidate with anything resembling a robust level of experience in city government, it is refreshing to see the GOP offer a nominee with more than 10 years of service in elected office, time in the District Attorney’s Office, and who is a former Army officer (even if he was not a member of the Green Berets).

If agreeing to terms is too difficult a task for the two campaigns, let us help: The Editorial Board would be glad to host a debate between the two candidates, which would also inform our endorsement.

Both Parker and Oh could each choose a moderator of their choice from among our diverse team of columnists, editors, and editorial writers, with the board selecting a third moderator to lead the event.

We would be willing to partner with any of our journalistic colleagues in TV or radio to ensure maximum access, in addition to livestreaming the event on The Inquirer’s website.

As both candidates know from interviews with this board, our questions would be focused on the substantive issues that frustrate city residents most, such as gun violence, housing, the lack of economic opportunity, alleviating the drug epidemic, fixing our schools, and the struggles of SEPTA. Both candidates could speak at length in response to questions, ensuring that they are able to give substantive answers rather than sound bites.

Before casting their ballots in November, Philadelphians deserve to hear from the woman who will likely run City Hall for the next four years. To see her ideas challenged and tested, and to hear how she plans to move a deeply challenged city forward. There’s one sure way to ensure that happens.

Cherelle Parker should debate David Oh.