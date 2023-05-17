Cherelle Parker hospitalized, won’t appear at her celebration party

Cherelle Parker was hospitalized Tuesday for a dental emergency and wasn’t able to take the stage at her own victory party, an unexpected end to a historic outcome in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Her campaign manager Aren Platt said in an emailed statement after midnight that Parker “had a recent dental issue that required immediate medical attention this evening,” and was receiving care at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Cherelle looks forward to celebrating with all of her friends and supporters and thanks all of Philadelphia for making history tonight!” Platt said.

Earlier in the night, Ryan Boyer, who leads the Building and Construction Trades Council and was a key Parker supporter, had said that Parker was dehydrated.

“She’ll be ready to talk tomorrow. She’s good,” Boyer said.

The celebration went on without her at the laborers’ union hall in North Philadelphia, as supporters danced around in bright orange Team Parker apparel.

Parker, the first woman to win the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nomination, likely to become the city’s first female mayor, had maintained a busy schedule in the run-up to the election.

Earlier in the day she voted at her polling place in East Mount Airy with her 10-year-old son, Langston. She posed with politicians at Famous Fourth Street Deli, a popular political midday schmoozing spot.