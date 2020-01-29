The city of Los Angeles has taken the opposite approach of repelling young people.Even though the city has about 2.5 times the population of Philadelphia, L.A. experienced 105 fewer homicides; the rate has been declining for the past two years. One reason could be the use of parks. For more than a decade, Los Angeles has been using extended park hours in the summer as a part of their violence reduction efforts. One of these programs, called Summer Night Lights, in which parks are open until 11 pm in the summer, has been credited with a 40% reduction in crime. Evaluators of L.A. County’s Parks After Dark found that keeping parks open late resulted in significant reductions in both overall crime and violent crime.