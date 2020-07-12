The city has been planning to launch a Group Violence Intervention, formerly known as focused deterrence, in April — a plan derailed by the coronavirus pandemic and now will start in mid-July at the earliest. Critical elements of the strategy, such as how those most at risk will be identified and how they will be approached, are still undetermined. The last focused deterrence effort by the city was criticized for lacking investment in social services and only further criminalizing and surveilling Black Philadelphians, and there are valid concerns that this time won’t be different enough.