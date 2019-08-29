According to April 2019 payroll data obtained by The Inquirer from Philadelphia’s Human Resources Department, there are only 52 homicide detectives in the police department. The city is on track for about 350 homicides this year, a caseload of seven homicides per detective. (There are 17 other sworn officers in the homicide unit including a captain, lieutenants, sergeants, and two police officers. The police declined to comment on homicide unit staffing.)