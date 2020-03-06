Mandel, a former deputy city controller who describes the new sheriff as “a nice person,” contends that City Hall has been aware of but seemingly unconcerned about questionable Sheriff’s Office spending for decades. This board, as well as the Committee of Seventy, has called for abolishing the office and letting the city assume its responsibilities. Doing that would require a change in the Home Rule Charter followed by a ballot initiative. That won’t happen overnight, but it is a process that must start in City Council. What are they waiting for?