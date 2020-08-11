The launch of GVI was delayed by months due to COVID-19. And while the pandemic did make some elements of the effort logistically more difficult — traditionally the “stop the shooting” message is shared to multiple high-risk individuals in a group meeting — other elements of the program are still not settled for unexplained reasons. For example, according to the Office of Violence Prevention, even though the first contacts with individuals have already been made this month, a budget for the program has yet to be finalized. That means that while OVP says $500,000 of the program’s total funding will go toward social services, what exactly that pays for is unclear. Similarly, the City is still finalizing a contract with an independent evaluator.