Long-standing rivalries between competing groups. Social-media beefs that end with gunshots. Accused gunmen unafraid of possible consequences. Systemic inequities made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Hitmen hired for as little as $500.
Each was mentioned Tuesday morning at an emergency virtual hearing held by Philadelphia’s City Council, as officials including District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and City Councilmembers tried to understand and possibly inch toward new strategies to combat the city’s alarming spike in gun violence.
The virtual proceedings provided little in the way of definitive explanations behind the uptick in shootings, which was reinforced with at least 25 more people shot over the weekend. But the hearing did provide clarity in the scale of the problems the city faces, as well as expressions of outrage and exhaustion from officials who say the violence needs to stop.
“I’m sick of teddy bear memorials,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
“I’m tired of hearing the same, ‘thoughts and prayers,’ and ‘This needs to stop,’ after every shooting,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. “I’d like to see us do more than say, ‘Gun violence is a priority for us.‘”
Outlaw presented stark facts about the shooting epidemic, saying the city has recorded more homicides this year than any city in the country other than Chicago, and that officers here have continued to recover hundreds of illegal guns per month — even while the pandemic has led them dramatically cut the number of pedestrian stops.
The commissioner also said the arrest rate in nonfatal shootings was “exceptionally low,” an issue she and her command staff acknowledged could help fuel violence, because it means gunmen remain on the streets. As part of her plan for combating violence, Outlaw has set a goal of solving 30% of the city’s nonfatal shootings by the end of next year.
This year’s arrest rate in homicides — traditionally higher than in nonfatal shootings — is about 50%, said deputy commissioner Benjamin Naish.
Krasner, too, said low rates in identifying and arresting the people behind the violence were a major issue, and that he had recently assigned prosecutors to work at least partially out of police detective bureaus in part to help boost those numbers.
He also blamed long-standing issues such as residents’ mistrust of police, investments in traditional law enforcement agencies — including his office — that have not led to a decrease in gun violence, and generations of poverty that can lead potential triggermen to resort to violence out of hopelessness or indifference.
“Simply put, poverty equals bullets,” Krasner said.
The hearing was expected to resume Wednesday morning, with members of the public invited to voice their views on the issue.
This is a developing story that will be updated.