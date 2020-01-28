Many people treasure the vintage trolleys; the same so-called PCC II cars that have been running on Girard Avenue are tourist attractions in other cities. But this line has little to do with tourism and everything to do with getting local people where they need to go. The cars were built in the late 1940s and rebuilt in 2002 as part of a $88 million project. The cost of the latest rehab, expected to extend the life of the cars by 10 years, is not yet known. By then, a $1.3 billion proposal to modernize the entire trolley system inside and outside the city should be finalized.