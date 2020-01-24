“We’re asking you to live with some construction, which I understand is inconvenient, but know we are going to be condensing the time by doing the trolley rehab at the same time, and then when the construction is done, the trolleys will come back — and they are coming back,” said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA’s new general manager, at her first board meeting in the role. “We know that you love the trolleys. I love the trolleys, too.”