The Phillies took fans on a wild ride this year. While the team fell two games short of winning the World Series, it was an exhilarating run that brought needed happiness to the city. For that we are grateful.

Much of the Philadelphia region was swept up in the excitement. The playoffs provided a great diversion from the political division, daily shootings, senseless war in Ukraine and other problems in the world. They were also a healthy reminder of how much we have in common.

Fans from different ethnic, religious, economic, and political backgrounds hugged and high-fived each other in the stands after a Schwarbomb or Harper homer. Others shared in the moment while going about their day. The simple act of wearing a Phillies hat broke down barriers and sparked friendly conversations with strangers.

To be sure, the fans in the stadium were mostly all white. Just as revealing, the Phillies have no African-American players on their team. But the players from Panama, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela underscored how immigrants can make a team — and a country — better.

The Phillies were not the only winning team in Philadelphia. The Eagles remain unbeaten. The Union went on its own playoff run before losing what has been described as the most thrilling MLS Cup soccer game in history.

It is often said that baseball is a metaphor for life. As in life, baseball has a long season with many ups and downs. Some days you get knocked down or thrown a curve. Other days merit just a single. Then there are the home run moments.

Win or lose, every day provides a fresh start. The secret is to do your best and enjoy the moment. All good things come to an end, eventually.

That was the Phillies season. The team started out with high hopes in the winter, after adding high-priced free agents. But April and May were the cruelest months. By June, the team was floundering. Manager Joe Girardi got fired 51 games into the season.

Bench coach Rob Thomson, who had never managed before, took over as the interim. The Phils reeled off eight straight wins and improved their record to 30-29. The team stayed hot through much of the summer but struggled in September as there were echoes of the 1964 collapse.

The Phillies squeaked into the playoffs during the last week of the season, ending an 11-year playoff drought. Just making the postseason seemed like a worthy accomplishment. Practically no one expected much beyond that.

But as the players celebrated clinching a playoff spot, the low-key Thomson put down a marker. He told the champagne-drenched team: “We’ve got 13 more wins [to go]. Then we’re world champions.”

That seemed like an improbable hurdle. The Phillies have only won two World Series in 139 years and are the losingest team in pro sports. They were the underdogs in every series. In knocking off the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to get to the World Series, the momentum started to build and there was “bedlam at the Bank.”

The Phillies added 11 playoff wins. In the end, similar to the mighty Casey, Nick Castellanos flew out. But there was still joy in Mudville.

The Phillies lifted the city and showed what teamwork and fortitude is all about. It’s up to us to take the lessons from the field and put them into our season of life.