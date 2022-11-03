A World Series billboard message that points out the contributions of immigrant ballplayers — and encourages people to vote — went live near Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

“The World Series,” it says. “Brought to you by immigrants.”

The message appears on an electronic billboard that faces south on Interstate 95, near the stadium where the Phillies and Astros will meet in Game Five tonight.

“There would be no World Series without those players, without those immigrants,” said Erika Almiron, the Philadelphia senior organizer for Mijente, the Latino rights-and-justice advocacy group that put up the sign. “The world is watching our team. We wouldn’t have made it this far without the contributions of people who aren’t from here.”

Another reason for the billboard, she said, was “to inspire our people to come out and vote. To remind Latinos that their voice matters, that they can extend that by going out and voting for people who represent our interests.”

The idea arose, she said, amid a flurry of anti-immigrant election advertisements during the mid-term campaigns. The billboard seeks to combat that, she said, and to remind people that they are cheering for immigrants who are performing on the biggest stage.

Both the Phillies and the Astros field stars who were born outside the United States.

Twenty-eight percent of major-league players were born outside the continental U.S., according to Major League Baseball. That’s 275 of 975 players who were listed on active, 28-player rosters and on injured, restricted or bereaved lists as of Opening Day.

They represented 21 countries and territories.

The Dominican Republic leads, with 99 players, as it has since MLB began releasing data in 1995. Venezuela ranks second with 67 players, and Cuba third with 23.

The count includes 16 players from Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory, not a separate country. Mexico had 13, Canada 12, Colombia 10, Japan seven and Panama six. Countries including Curaçao, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Honduras and Taiwan had five or less.

The Houston Astros had the most internationally-born players, with 16, for the second consecutive season, MLB said.

Latinos make up 28.5% of all MLB players, according to a report by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

Neither Houston nor Philadelphia has a U.S.-born Black player on their rosters, which were announced several hours before Game 1, leading Astros Manager Dusty Baker to tell USA Today that he was “ashamed of the game.’’

The teams’ rosters have players of color from the Caribbean, Central and South America.

