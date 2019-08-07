Friction between the two organizations has grown amid charges of bad faith on all sides. If this conflict seems familiar, it’s because it’s an illustration of the sort of flashpoints defining Philly of late: Fears that gentrification will lead to a loss of community identity, and concerns that affordable housing be developed as neighborhoods evolve. At heart is the larger question of exactly who gets to determine the shape and future of a community. That’s why the outcome could have implications far beyond Callowhill and Chinatown.