PICA’s end could be a chance to increase Philly’s competitiveness by reducing the city wage tax, currently the nation’s highest. Nearly half of the 3.88 % tax imposed on the wages of city residents goes to PICA for debt payments on the $1.1 billion in 30-year state-issued bonds that helped Philly avoid bankruptcy. The debt will be paid off by June 30, 2023, but the city has come to depend on tens of millions from the levy’s PICA portion to fund city operations. So larger policy questions — such as coming up with an overall tax strategy — would have to be worked out before any substantial wage tax reduction could be seriously considered.