Will the Philadelphia Police Department ever be free of scandal? | Editorial

By most accounts, the Philadelphia Police Department has had a good year.

Crime is down, a majority of residents feel safer and many give Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel high marks.

Advertisement

But as is often the case with the PPD, the good work of many dedicated officers gets marred by one scandal after another.

In February, former homicide detective James Pitts was sentenced to at least 2½ years in prison for fabricating evidence in a murder investigation and then lying about it on the witness stand.

In May, Officer Mark Dial was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other crimes after he shot Eddie Irizarry six times, killing him seconds after encountering him in his car with the windows rolled up.

In November, nine current or former police officers, including a former captain, were charged with theft and conspiracy in connection with the misuse of city anti-violence funds surrounding a youth boxing program.

Earlier this month, more than 130 drug cases were tossed out after three narcotics officers repeatedly gave false testimony in court. When all is said and done, nearly 1,000 cases are expected to get dismissed because the officers apparently lied about drug deals that never happened or they did not witness.

» READ MORE: Welcome news from New Jersey as effort to muzzle watchdog agencies fails | Editorial

The string of scandals is not the case of a few bad apples, as the police often like to claim. It points to a systemic problem that has undermined the department for decades. Stamping out the skullduggery will require a change in recruitment practices, training, culture, and accountability.

The latest scandal resulting in hundreds of dismissed drug cases underscores the disturbing tolerance for corruption that runs through the department.

Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom vacated the first tranche of 134 drug cases after prosecutors said the testimony of three officers on the Narcotics Strike Force was deemed unreliable.

Hundreds of additional cases built on the officers’ testimony are expected to be voided in the coming months. Amazingly, Officers Jeffrey Holden, Eugene Roher, and Ricardo Rosa remain on the job and assigned to their narcotics squad.

Commissioner Bethel declined to speak with the Editorial Board but issued a statement that said an internal affairs investigation was launched in March 2024 and remains ongoing. That’s good, but what is taking so long?

» READ MORE: After a weekend of mass shootings, Australia’s leaders bolster gun laws while their U.S. counterparts shrug | Editorial

He added that “thus far we have not identified any evidence that would raise concerns of misconduct or criminal behavior on the part of those officers.”

In other words, move along folks. Nothing to see here. Just about 1,000 criminal cases falling apart because three police officers apparently lied over and over again.

Credit for uncovering the injustice goes to the overworked and underpaid lawyers at the Defenders Association of Philadelphia.

In particular, Paula Sen and Michael Mellon of the Defenders’ Police Accountability Unit uncovered video footage that contradicted the evidence mounted by the officers.

More disturbing, this is not the first time the Defenders Association caught the police cooking cases.

In 2015, Bradley Bridge, a longtime public defender, got more than 950 drug convictions vacated after discovering six narcotics officers robbed and beat drug dealers and then filed bogus paperwork.

Bridge, who came out of retirement to help on the recent cases, estimated he has overturned about 2,500 drug convictions since 1995.

Therein lies the problem. Different day, same corruption.

» READ MORE: Trump is unredeemable. What about his enablers? | Editorial

Bethel said the Police Department takes “potential credibility issues with our officers extremely seriously.” But the department’s history of corruption over the past half century or more indicates otherwise.

To be sure, Philadelphia does not have a monopoly on police corruption. Problems exist in other big cities and small towns.

And despite recent reforms, it is unclear if all have been for the better.

A high-quality police department begins with high quality recruits. But to combat staffing shortages, the department — like many others — eliminated the need for college credits and lowered the requirements for physical training.

There must also be independent accountability. But a Citizens Police Oversight Commission created in 2022 has not conducted a single investigation.

Bad cops reduce morale and must be weeded out. But most corrupt officers not only avoid criminal charges but get to keep their jobs — thanks to a police union that goes to bat for every cop, good or bad. A recent analysis found friendly arbitrators reinstated 85% of fired officers.

Dirty cops undermine community trust and the good work of committed officers who risk their lives to keep the city safe. Even worse, the wrongful prosecutions can take away a person’s liberty and upend lives and families.

Police corruption also costs taxpayers real money. Over a recent 18-month stretch, Philadelphia taxpayers spent more than $60 million to settle cases stemming from police misconduct.

The recent reduction in crime is welcome, but a question remains: Will there ever come a day when the Philadelphia Police Department is not plagued by scandal?