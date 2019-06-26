It may be difficult to believe, especially if you or your car’s alignment has been bent out of shape recently, but the city’s Streets Department does seem to be making an effort. The Inquirer’s Jason Laughlin reports that between 2013 and 2018, crews filled potholes along the nearly 3½-mile length of Ogontz Avenue 4,866 times. And Ogontz is only the fifth-worst street in town, according to an analysis of conditions, including but not limited to potholes, made by the city Controller’s Office. The Controller’s Office recent release of an abundance of data about potholes, repairs, and repaving on Philly’s streets was created with cooperation of the Streets Department.